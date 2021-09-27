Minot Fire Department responds to house explosion, fire early Monday morning

MINOT, N.D. – Minot fire crews responded to an explosion and ensuing fire at a house in southwest Minot.

According to a release from the city, crews were dispatched to a reported explosion at 1200 2nd Avenue SW at 1:35 a.m.

The rear of the home was engulfed in flames, but crews were able to knock down the fire.

Investigators later learned that a pedestrian walking by the home had alerted the residents to evacuate. No one was hurt.

The cause of the explosion and fire remain under investigation.

