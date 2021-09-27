McKenzie County looking to build a training facility for students and workforce

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - It’s a project five years in the making. McKenzie County officials are soon hoping to be able to build a new workforce training facility.

The Bakken Area Skills Center is the county’s plan to address the workforce shortage in the area. The facility would give both high school students and employees hands-on training for various fields. Daniel Stenberg, McKenzie County Economic Development Coordinator, says a facility dedicated to workforce training would be beneficial to the community.

“The idea is if we can help solve that problem with our own homegrown employees, that would be a win-win for both our local folks and employers,” said Stenberg.

A number of providers, including “Train ND” currently hold training classes at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City, but Stenberg says a new facility would give them more space.

“They, Williston State College, and the University of Mary are currently using our Rough Rider Center to provide training classes, but that space is just limited in those things that need a classroom. We would have actual equipment that would be in that facility permanently,” said Stenberg.

The county is submitting their grant application this week. If approved, they hope to begin breaking ground later this year. Stenberg estimates the project would take around 18 to 24 months to complete.

