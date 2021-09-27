Advertisement

Mandan woman accused of embezzling from Target

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan woman has been charged with theft after police say she embezzled from Target.

Bismarck police say 22-year-old Tea Barber altered the price of items purchased and returned unpurchased items for gift cards while she worked at Target in the month of September. Court documents report Barber stole more than $1550 worth in goods.

In an interview with police, Barber said times had been difficult at home.

Barber is charged with felony theft. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck stabbing
A man and woman were injured after a stabbing in Bismarck, a second woman in custody
Daredevil John Smith, known as the Flying Farmer, crashes his Chevrolet Caprice while...
North Dakota stuntman known as Flying Farmer crashes on jump
San Haven
Rolette Co. Sheriff: no trespassing at San Haven
Montana train derailment
Amtrak train derailment in Montana causes travel delays in North Dakota
Rep. Kelly Armstrong
BREAKING: Rep. Kelly Armstrong tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

National Family Day
National Family Day
Pay It Forward Winner: September
Pay It Forward Winner: September
Bret Dockter
Harvey’s Bret Dockter named Teacher of the Year
Wood Crate Pumpkin
Wood Crate Pumpkin