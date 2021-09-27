Mandan woman accused of embezzling from Target

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan woman has been charged with theft after police say she embezzled from Target.

Bismarck police say 22-year-old Tea Barber altered the price of items purchased and returned unpurchased items for gift cards while she worked at Target in the month of September. Court documents report Barber stole more than $1550 worth in goods.

In an interview with police, Barber said times had been difficult at home.

Barber is charged with felony theft. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.

