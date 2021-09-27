Flu vaccinations available in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As health experts try to convince skeptical Americans to get the COVID vaccine, now comes a call to get a different shot.

The state health department kicked off flu shot distribution Monday morning.

Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND) received his flu shot Monday, and health experts say everyone six months and older should do the same. And they should do it before Halloween, if possible.

“This year, getting protection from influenza takes an increased importance, because influenza, COVID-19, rhinovirus, and other respiratory illnesses like RSV are all circulating in our communities,” said State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi.

The flu vaccine takes two weeks to take effect, and there’s no recommended spacing between COVID infection and getting your flu shot.

You can also get it at the same time as your COVID vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.