Flu vaccinations available in North Dakota

Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND) receives his flu shot Monday(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As health experts try to convince skeptical Americans to get the COVID vaccine, now comes a call to get a different shot.

The state health department kicked off flu shot distribution Monday morning.

Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND) received his flu shot Monday, and health experts say everyone six months and older should do the same. And they should do it before Halloween, if possible.

“This year, getting protection from influenza takes an increased importance, because influenza, COVID-19, rhinovirus, and other respiratory illnesses like RSV are all circulating in our communities,” said State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi.

The flu vaccine takes two weeks to take effect, and there’s no recommended spacing between COVID infection and getting your flu shot.

You can also get it at the same time as your COVID vaccine.

