Bismarck woman arrested for stabbing incident told police she had been “cutting bologna”

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a woman after witnesses said she stabbed a 50-year-old man in the stomach Sunday.

The victim told officers 34-year-old Amy Bearking stabbed him while he was walking near 2nd street and E. Avenue C.

Police say they found Bearking near the scene with blood on her hands, shirt, and inside her purse. Police also say they located a bloody knife in Bearking’s possession.

According to court documents, Bearking told officers she was bloody because she had been cutting bologna.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Court documents report he needed emergency surgery on his bowel and liver. Police report the victim is in stable condition.

Bearking is charged with aggravated assault and is held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.