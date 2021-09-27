Advertisement

Cousins leads Vikings over Seahawks for 1st win

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KFYR)- The Minnesota Vikings finally were back in the win column on Sunday as they defeated the Seattle Seahawks 30 to 17 in their home opener.

Sunday’s game marked the first game with fans since December of 2019.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins would lead the team offensively as he had four touchdown passes through the air.

The Vikings continue their homestand next Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

