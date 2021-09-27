Colton Avenue bridge in Burlington to be closed for a month

BURLINGTON, N.D. – Drivers who use the Colton Avenue bridge in Burlington for their commute should be aware of a closure beginning Monday.

The bridge will be closed for roughly a month for construction work on a wall in the levee system on the bridge’s north end.

A detour route will be in place during the project. The bridge is expected to reopen to traffic Sunday, Oct. 24.

