Canning lid shortage continues in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many of us took up new hobbies over the course of the pandemic. For some, that hobby was canning.

Canning lids became a hot commodity last year, and the demand hasn’t gone away. However, if you turn to canning alternatives, experts say you need to be careful.

Diane Schmidt is one of the lucky ones.

“I always have enough for at least two years, I have a supply,” said Schmidt.

She’s been gardening for 40 years, and cans nearly 2,000 jars a year. But these lids can be hard to find.

“I’ve had people that will say, ‘I’ll pay for it. I’ll buy some from you.’ And I’ll say no, I don’t want to shortchange myself. But, I’m not saying that I haven’t sold any to anybody,” said Schmidt.

If you haven’t planned ahead like Schmidt, there are still some other alternatives.

“A new technology is reusable lids. Those are also now on a shortage, but it is approved to use the reusable gaskets with the plastic white lid, and the ring, so a three-part lid,” said Shaundra Ziemann-Bolinske, an NDSU extension agent in Burleigh County.

You can also freeze or dry your foods to preserve them. However, it’s important to preserve your food safely.

“We know that bacteria lives in the air, so you’ve trapped even an inch or a half inch of natural air in that jar, the possibility of it being there exists,” said Ziemann-Bolinske.

Schmidt says canning is a family tradition for many, and you need to make sure you’re doing it the right way.

“I’ve learned it from my mother and my grandmother, the proper way of doing this. I just don’t want anyone to get sick, so I think it’s important to date every jar I sell,” said Schmidt.

Preserving family memories and foods safely, one lid at a time — if you can find one.

If you are in the process of canning and have questions, Ziemann-Bolinske says you can reach out your local NDSU Extension Office.

