Basin Electric employee helps bring clean water to impoverished community

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When most people take two weeks off of work, it’s for a beach vacation, but one Basin Electric Power Cooperative employee used his time to help make a difference in someone else’s life.

Mike Martin has something important to offer the world.

In his day job, he’s a maintenance electrician for Basin, but recently, he spent about two weeks in Macedonia with five other people, helping bring clean water to a community in need.

On the outskirts of Prilep, Macedonia there’s a little village called Roma, which houses roughly 850 people who don’t have clean drinking water.

“It fills into a basin and that’s actually where they dump their garbage so all the water filters through the garbage, I’m talking dirty diapers, insulation, all kinds of stuff and it comes out, it collects, and they put it out through a garden hose and that’s what they’re drinking,” said Martin.

The team of six drilled a well and installed a water tank for the people of Roma.

“This will help thousands of people, drilling one well, you know we probably spent about $15,000, the U.S. doing this, but the impact is so great for generations,” said Martin.

Martin completed the trip through the Global Community Health Evangelism Network or CHE.

The organization serves impoverished communities in urban and rural settings around the world.

Martin says he plans on doing more trips with the CHE, but next time he wants to bring his two sons along.

