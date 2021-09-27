Alexander, N.D. cafe joins “Cafe 60″ program.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Wild Flour Cafe has been a local hotspot for the Alexander community, and starting this week, they’re hoping to serve up new options for senior citizens by becoming a “Cafe 60.”

“The meals are off of a special menu. There’s roughly ten items plus whatever my daily special is available,” said Donna Mrachek, owner of the Wild Flour Cafe.

Cafe 60 is a statewide program that provides seniors in more rural areas with nutritious meals at a reduced price. Owner Donna Mrachek got the idea from David Richter, the executive director of the Williston Council for the Aging.

“Cafes got the commercial kitchen, they got the nutrition guidelines, they got the cooks, they got the staff. It’d be very difficult in a community with ten or fifteen people to try to have a meal program on a daily basis,” said Richter.

Mrachek says the goal of joining this program is to get people out and socializing, and of course, making sure they are eating enough food.

“They may not take the time to eat their three meals a day or don’t get to the store down here where we are a little more remote. They don’t have the dairy products on hand, the good veggies and the fruits, and so they can get that here,” said Mrachek.

This is the first Cafe 60 in northwestern North Dakota, and Richter is confident in its success.

“I want the program to be successful. I think Donna has a great heart and she’s doing this for all the right reasons. I want this to be successful,” said Richter.

Mrachek encourages everyone to come on down, but for those who are unable to, the Wild Flour Cafe will partner with Alexander High School seniors to have meals delivered.

Anyone in the area age 60 or older can sign up for the program. For more information, contact the Williston office at 701-577-6751.

