14M drivers still at risk of exploding Takata airbags

Car damaged by faulty airbags
Car damaged by faulty airbags(KFYR)
By KFYR STAFF
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are still more than 14 million unrepaired Takata airbags on U.S. roads, thousands on North Dakota roads.

All vehicle owners should take two minutes and visit SafeAirbags.com to check if they have an active recall, even if they had their airbags replaced in the past.

If a vehicle does have a recalled airbag, all repairs can be done at a dealer for free.

