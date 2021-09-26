Advertisement

Roosevelt Elementary School in Mandan named National Blue Ribbon School for 2021

Roosevelt Elementary School
Roosevelt Elementary School(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Roosevelt Elementary School in Mandan is one of the three North Dakota schools that have been named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2021 by the U.S. Department of Education.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

To be considered for the Blue Ribbon award, a school must complete a comprehensive application that asks for student demographic information, test results, attendance rates, and curriculum information.

Due to the pandemic, virtually no states were administering assessments, so this year’s winners were based on the 2018-2019 school year.

“It was really cool, and after our class heard that we were the only Mandan school to receive it for the first time, I thought it was pretty cool,” said Roosevelt Elementary third grader Reese Huck.

The Roosevelt Elementary principal said they’ll celebrate with students this coming week.

Students will have chance to dress up in their pajamas and as superheroes and staff will have the opportunity to wear jeans.

The other schools recognized in North Dakota were Valley-Edinburg Middle School and Wyndmere Public School.

