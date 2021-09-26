Rolette Co. Sheriff: no trespassing at San Haven

DUNSEITH, N.D. – The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public not to trespass at the site of the now-shuttered San Haven Sanitorium, citing an increased health and safety risk.

The office said they put police tape around the entrance, and anyone located within the property will be charged with B-misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

The facility was used in the early 1900s as a treatment center for patients with tuberculosis, and later became a home for those with developmental disabilities, before it was closed in 1987.

