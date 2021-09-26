Advertisement

ND Lawmakers moving forward with subdivided tribal district

ND Lawmakers
ND Lawmakers(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After requests from some of North Dakota’s tribal nations, momentum is growing for subdividing district for at least one reservation.

A subdivision would split a legislative district in half. This would give voters only one House member to vote for, rather than two.

Having the districts be subdivided would make Native American residents roughly half of their subdivision, and give them a chance at winning a seat in the legislature.

“This situation is very positive. Working together, making sure the needs are met. But the tribe itself, having that connection, that nexus, has always been willing to invest and move things forward as well,” said MHA Chairiman Mark Fox.

Fox added that seeking a subdivision isn’t a comment on how they’ve been represented by their current representatives.

Some members of the committee said if they didn’t do the subdivision, the courts would do it following an assumed legal challenge.

