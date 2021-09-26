Advertisement

A man and woman were injured after a stabbing in Bismarck, a second woman in custody

By Daniel Burbank and Hayley Boland
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man and woman were injured after a stabbing in Bismarck Sunday.

Bismarck Police said one man is hospitalized with stab wounds and the woman sustained injuries from the incident.

Police said it happened just after 1 p.m. near the corner of East Avenue C and North 2nd Street

The suspect, a second woman, is in custody for aggravated assault.

The condition of the man is not known at this time.

East Avenue C from North 2nd Street to 4th Street were closed for about 90 minutes while police investigated.

String of farm break-ins leads deputies to arrest Wishek man

