A man and woman were injured after a stabbing in Bismarck, a second woman in custody
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man and woman were injured after a stabbing in Bismarck Sunday.
Bismarck Police said one man is hospitalized with stab wounds and the woman sustained injuries from the incident.
Police said it happened just after 1 p.m. near the corner of East Avenue C and North 2nd Street
The suspect, a second woman, is in custody for aggravated assault.
The condition of the man is not known at this time.
East Avenue C from North 2nd Street to 4th Street were closed for about 90 minutes while police investigated.
