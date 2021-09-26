Advertisement

Forecasters: Sam a major hurricane, but intensity to vary

Sam has strengthened into the fourth major hurricane of the season.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam is a Category 4 storm, but forecasters say the system could fluctuate in strength over the next day or so.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Sam is centered early Sunday about 940 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

It is moving west-northwest at about 8 mph. Forecasters say Sam has top winds around 145 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane.

Wind speeds are expected to vary in intensity over the next day or so, followed by some slow weakening.

Hurricane Sam could cause dangerous rip current conditions off the coast of the Lesser Antilles early this week.

