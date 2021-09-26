Advertisement

Dakota College at Bottineau sees record high enrollment numbers

Dakota College at Bottineau
Dakota College at Bottineau
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Student enrollment numbers at Dakota College in Bottineau are breaking record highs.

DCB’s headcount enrollment was up just under 10% with an increase of 103 students.

Full-time equivalent enrollment increased by just over 11% with a total of 615 students.

The college recorded a total of 1,163 students.

After the pandemic and the discontinuation of the football program, the college saw a bit of decline in student numbers last year.

Campus Dean Jerry Migler said it was a nice surprise to see this year’s break the college’s history.

“Our final enrollment numbers were a nice surprise, as our weekly data during the summer was showing that our enrollment would probably be very similar to last year.  However, as late summer approached, we started seeing increases in applications and registrations.  We think some of this later decision making is attributable to the on-going uncertainty related to the pandemic.  Essentially, our numbers increased in all categories of students.  It was especially encouraging to see our numbers of full-time students increase, as they took a dip last year due to the pandemic and the discontinuation of our football program.  Overall, we are very pleased with the enrollment numbers for this fall,” said Migler.

