BREAKING: Rep. Kelly Armstrong tests positive for COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, announced on social media Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Armstrong indicated he took a test after experiencing mild symptoms.

In the post, Armstrong said he would not be traveling to Washington, D.C. this week, but would be casting votes by proxy.

Here is Armstrong’s full statement:

“After experiencing mild symptoms I took a COVID test, and the result was positive. I have been fully vaccinated since January, and I am taking all precautions and recovering at home in North Dakota. I have been advised by my doctor to quarantine for ten days.

Unfortunately, I am not going to be able to be in D.C. next week. However, the votes we are taking are simply too important to miss, so I have reached out to friends in Congress and I will be casting my votes by proxy.

Thank you to my family, staff, healthcare providers, and friends in Congress who are helping me during this time.”

