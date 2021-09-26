Bismarck man and Mandan business team up to raise money for suicide prevention awareness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several motorcycle organizations joined forces at a Mandan business to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Mike Maples’ son completed suicide three years ago, and Mike is spreading awareness for suicide prevention with motorcycle rides. On Sunday, the Mandan Police Department escorted the group from Dakota Kustomz as they made their way to the Capitol building.

Maples wants to make sure people who die by suicide aren’t forgotten.

”When it comes to suicide nobody really wants to talk about that or they feel uncomfortable and I think it’s because it’s an unnatural death. That’s part of the stigma, they just don’t talk,” said Maples.

Next July, Maples will travel from the North Dakota-Canada border to Texas telling his son’s story.

