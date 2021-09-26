Advertisement

Bismarck man and Mandan business team up to raise money for suicide prevention awareness

Wish You Were Here Ride
Wish You Were Here Ride(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several motorcycle organizations joined forces at a Mandan business to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Mike Maples’ son completed suicide three years ago, and Mike is spreading awareness for suicide prevention with motorcycle rides. On Sunday, the Mandan Police Department escorted the group from Dakota Kustomz as they made their way to the Capitol building.

Maples wants to make sure people who die by suicide aren’t forgotten.

”When it comes to suicide nobody really wants to talk about that or they feel uncomfortable and I think it’s because it’s an unnatural death. That’s part of the stigma, they just don’t talk,” said Maples.

Next July, Maples will travel from the North Dakota-Canada border to Texas telling his son’s story.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in...
At least 3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana
Amtrak passenger train derailed near Joplin, Montana
At least three dead in Amtrak passenger train derailment in north-central Montana
Montana train derailment
Amtrak train derailment in Montana causes travel delays in North Dakota
Crash
Driver charged in fatal crash involving prisoner van
String of farm break-ins leads deputies to arrest Wishek man

Latest News

5pm Sportscast 09/26/21
5pm Sportscast 09/26/21
10pm Sportscast 09/25/21
10pm Sportscast 09/25/21
North Dakota Outdoors
North Dakota Outdoors
Applefest 2021
Applefest 2021