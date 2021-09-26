Advertisement

Amtrak train derailment in Montana causes travel delays in North Dakota

By Hayley Boland
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At least three people are dead following an Amtrak train derailment in northern Montana, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 4:00 p.m. Saturday, with seven cars derailing. Anyone with questions about their friends and family on board the train should call 800-523-9101.

As a result of the derailment, Amtrak officials say Empire Builder trains 7/27 and 8/28 originating on Saturday, September 25th are cancelled between Minot, North Dakota, and Shelby, Montana.

On Sunday, westbound Empire Builder train 7 will terminate in Minneapolis, and eastbound Empire Builder train 8 will originate in Minneapolis. No substitute transportation is available.

Impacted Amtrak customers should contact 800-872-7245 for assistance.

