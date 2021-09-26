Advertisement

Amtrak passenger train derails in northern Montana

Amtrak passenger train derailed near Joplin, Montana
Amtrak passenger train derailed near Joplin, Montana(Jacob Cordeiro)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana.

Amtrak officials say the train derailed around 4:00 p.m. Saturday, about one mile from Joplin, Montana. Five cars derailed.

There were approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew members on board, with injuries reported.

Emergency crews are transporting injured passengers, but no word yet on the number of injuries.

The train is part of the Empire Builder line, a cross country route which passes through Minot and Williston.

