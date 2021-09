MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - It may have been the last regular season game for the Williston Coyotes. But, they’ll take it as they notched their first win over Mandan, 4-3.

Both teams now shift their focus to the WDA tournament.

Williston will play at Jamestown on Tuesday.

And Mandan will play at Dickinson, also on Tuesday.

