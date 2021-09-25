U.S. Air Force awards $2.6 billion contract for B-52 engine replacement

MINOT, N.D. – Following a special City Council meeting in Minot Saturday, Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, made another big announcement that impacts Minot Air Force Base.

The U.S Air Force has awarded a $2.6 billion contract to Rolls Royce for the replacement of more than 600 B-52 engines through 2038.

Along with the new engine program, Hoeven also worked to secure $512 million for modifications and upgrades to the B -52 along with nuclear modernization efforts.

That includes than $358 million for new Long Range Stand Off Missiles to replace the aging ALCM models carried on the B-52s.

It also includes $590 million for maintenance and modernization of the Minuteman three intercontinental ballistic missiles, and $1.45 billion to incorporate Ground Based Strategic Deterrents to replace the current ICBM’s.

“Making sure than our men and women in uniform have the very best technology, and that’s part of what we’re doing with that B-52. New engines, new radars, new communications systems, new weapons systems so it’s just a completely reengineered new aircraft that will serve this country well for many, many years to come,” said Hoeven.

Hoeven has also helped secure $194 million to purchase eight MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopters to replace the Hueys currently in use.

He said all of these projects were on schedule to begin this year and have already begun.

