Advertisement

Thousands walk at North Dakota Capitol Grounds for Down syndrome awareness

Designer Genes 2021
Designer Genes 2021(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thousands walked around the North Dakota State Capitol grounds Saturday morning for the annual Designer Genes walk.

Designer Genes is an organization raising awareness for Down Syndrome and gives families support networks. The Keegan family was out showing their support for the cause. Four-year-old Emma loves to smile and her mom said she won’t leave a room without giving everyone a hug first.

“That’s where Designer Genes comes in to be such an advocate and an advocate for each and every kid because each and every kid with Down Syndrome is different,” said Emma’s mom Rachel Keegan.

Organizers hope to raise $50,000. This is the walk’s 18th year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
String of farm break-ins leads deputies to arrest Wishek man
North Dakota 701 area code
North Dakota’s fight to keep the ‘701′
COVID-19 Vaccine
Sanford cardiologist says some heart conditions could be reason to postpone vaccination
Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Witness tackles minister accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop

Latest News

North Dakota Outdoors
North Dakota Outdoors magazine hits milestone
Applefest 2021
Applefest returns to Bismarck with music, food and fundraising goals
Krista Thompson
South Central Judicial District Referee and Magistrate position appointed
B-52 engine replacement
U.S. Air Force awards $2.6 billion contract for B-52 engine replacement