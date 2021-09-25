Thousands walk at North Dakota Capitol Grounds for Down syndrome awareness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thousands walked around the North Dakota State Capitol grounds Saturday morning for the annual Designer Genes walk.

Designer Genes is an organization raising awareness for Down Syndrome and gives families support networks. The Keegan family was out showing their support for the cause. Four-year-old Emma loves to smile and her mom said she won’t leave a room without giving everyone a hug first.

“That’s where Designer Genes comes in to be such an advocate and an advocate for each and every kid because each and every kid with Down Syndrome is different,” said Emma’s mom Rachel Keegan.

Organizers hope to raise $50,000. This is the walk’s 18th year.

