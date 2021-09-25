Advertisement

Supplemental grants now open to North Dakota Childcare Providers

North Dakota Childcare Providers
North Dakota Childcare Providers
By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Department of Human Services Early Childcare Division is now offering federal aid for childcare providers to give them support through the pandemic.

From now until August of 2022, all licensed or registered childcare providers can apply for stabilization and recovery grants.

One-time grants include, health and safety, technology, inclusion, quality improvement and start-up grants for newly licensed caregivers.

Recurring stabilization grants are renewed monthly and can be used for personnel costs as well as minor facility renovations.

Interested providers can apply online here.

Early Childhood Division Director Lay Larson said this is the first step in their goal of helping childcare providers receive aid during COVID-19.

“We do intend to launch work force retention and set up wage supplement right to the childcare workers and we hope to launch that later this fall,” said Larson.

Larson said the grants are non-competitive and that they are being supplied by federal funding from COVID-19 response and recovery packages.

You can find out more on the frequently asked questions page for the grants here.

