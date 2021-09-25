Advertisement

South Central Judicial District Referee and Magistrate position appointed

Krista Thompson
Krista Thompson(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Krista Thompson now fills the Judicial Referee and Magistrate position in the South Central Judicial District.

Thompson was appointed by presiding judge Bruce Romanick. She takes the place of Lindsay Nieuwsma who was appointed as district judge September 7th.

Thompson graduated from the University of North Dakota School of Law and was admitted to the state bar in 2015.

