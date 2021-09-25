Souris Valley Sabre Dogs receive honors following championship run

MINOT, N.D. – Coming off their first championship season, members of the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs ballclub are receiving some high praise.

The franchise announced on social media Friday that head coach Alex Miklos was named Expedition League Coach of the Year.

He led the team to a 48-18 record and the championship.

Meanwhile the team’s broadcasters Max Tanzer and Ballard Ackaway were named Expedition League Broadcasters of the Year.

This is the second straight year Tanzer received the recognition.

In August the Sabre Dogs defeated the Spearfish Sasquatch in straight games to take the league title.

