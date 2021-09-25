North Dakota Outdoors magazine hits milestone

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s North Dakota Outdoors magazine is celebrating 90 years of publication this year.

“Lawmakers said we need a vehicle to correspond with the people. And that vehicle was North Dakota Outdoors,” said ND Outdoors magazine editor Ron Wilson.

Wilson said he has paged through most of the magazines from the early years, a lot of the same challenges remain today.

“The things we are dealing with 50 years ago, 60 years ago, 30 years ago, are the same we’re dealing with now. You know, access, habitat is huge, you know, Mother Nature, what she does to put animals on the land or take them away,” said Wilson.

And the focus of agency staff has remained steadfast.

“I think that magazine is about the agency’s stewardship, it’s about us doing our best to take care of the resources so that the people who buy licenses, fishing, hunting or simply don’t buy licenses and just want to get out and enjoy the outdoors, we’re doing our best to provide those opportunities,” said Wilson.

Digital platforms such as websites and other social media outlets has made the magazine easy for readers to get their hands on.

“How the magazine looks today compared to what it looked like when I started 19 years ago, it’s night and day. And all that has to do with technology. But the technology has taken this magazine leaps and bounds,” said Wilson.

Photos of wildlife, habitat and biologists in the field help illustrate stories in the magazine. And with modern technology and digital cameras, the photo quality is incredible.

“The folks we have taking photos for us, you know, they do amazing work,” said Wilson.

A huge part of the magazine’s success over the last 90 years is the people who work for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

“We have a message to deliver, and we want to do it as accurately as possible. And without biologists, administration, whomever, you know, we can’t git-er done,” said Wilson.

To view or subscribe to the North Dakota Outdoors magazine, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov.

