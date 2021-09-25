First District Health Unit preparing for rollout of Pfizer booster shot

MINOT, N.D. – After being approved by the CDC Thursday, First District Health Unit will begin offering third booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the coming weeks.

New recommendations allow anyone 65 and older and certain people ages 18 to 64 with underlying health conditions or occupational risk to get a booster.

Staff with First District said they are still in the early stages of planning and are waiting on information from the CDC and the State Health Department before announcing rollout dates for third booster shots. They are also waiting to increase vaccine supplies before scheduling appointments.

For now, the third booster is only authorized for those who have received the Pfizer vaccine. First District will continue to offer a third dose of the vaccine to patients who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. The third dose can be given at least 28 days after the second dose of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Staff said they hope to receive information from up the line in the coming weeks but want to assure those who are fully vaccinated that they are working.

“Really, the booster dose for most people is going to help with some mild symptoms from the COVID virus so even though you’re patiently waiting for those boosters, you’re safe, you’re protected so just hang tight,” said Public Health Nurse Lacey McNichols, RN.

The booster dose can be given six months after the completion of the primary vaccination series.

According to First District, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are expected to apply for authorization for their boosters in the near future.

You can schedule an appointment to get your first COVID vaccine online here.

The community is encouraged to continue to monitor the First District health unit website and Facebook page for more updates in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.