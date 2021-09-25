Driver charged in fatal crash involving prisoner van

BISMARCK, N.D. - The driver of a Pierce County prisoner transport van involved in a fatal crash last month has been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

Court documents allege 58-year-old Geraldine Miller, of Towner, “drove through a controlled intersection disregarding cross traffic on a high speed road which caused a crash to occur.”

Philemena Evenson, of Tacoma, Washington, was killed in the crash. She was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with the prisoner transport van on Aug. 4 at an intersection between McClusky and Goodrich, the Highway Patrol reported.

The Pierce County vehicle failed to stop and yield the right of way at the intersection, authorities said.

The three people in the prisoner transport van were taken to hospitals in Rugby and Harvey.

Miller is a correctional officers with the Rugby jail. The van was en route from Bismarck to Rugby, according to the patrol. None of the people in the van suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

An attorney for Miller is not listed in court records. Her initial appearance is set for Nov. 3.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.