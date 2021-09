DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - After falling in 15 consecutive games, the Dickinson State volleyball team finally put one in the win column on Saturday, defeating Waldorf in four sets.

The Blue Hawks were led by Mackenna Johnson who had 13 kills in the game.

Dickinson will next play at Bellevue on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.