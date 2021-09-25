City of Minot accepts $9.8 million infrastructure award for flood protection

MINOT, N.D. – The U.S. Department of Defense is sending just under $10 million to the Minot area for flood protection efforts for Minot Air Force Base operations.

The Minot City Council joined with Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, in formally accepting the award at a special City Council meeting Saturday.

The council unanimously approved the $9.8 million award from the Defense Community Infrastructure Program.

The money will go to the fifth phase of the region’s flood protection project.

That includes 2,400 feet of new flood wall, a removable closure for the flood wall and 2,100 feet of municipal roadway construction.

Hoeven said this is one part of a state, local and federal partnership to help get the project done as soon as possible.

“This $9.8 million will be married out with about $5 million from the city and about $8 or $9 million from the state. That $24 million will help build a flood wall in Northeast Minot, a part of that permanent flood protection,” said Hoeven.

Hoeven said this project plays a critical role to help ensure the base’s dual nuclear missions will not be at risk due to future flooding.

