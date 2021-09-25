Applefest returns to Bismarck with music, food and fundraising goals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thousands filled Buckstop Junction for the first day of Applefest. The two-day event is one of the largest fundraisers for the Bismarck Cancer Center.

The sounds of music and laughter returned to Buckstop Junction for Applefest.

Jill Wiese performs at the festival and she saves lives at the Bismarck Cancer Center as a fill in nurse.

“A lot of that humbles me really a lot because I see that patient helped off the radiation table and then they come down the hall and have a free massage,” said Wiese.

The event helps with medical expenses not covered by insurance for around 800 cancer patients each year. Duey Johnson felt the impact of donations while his wife Donna went through treatments. She passed away 12 years ago from cancer and they named a scholarship in her honor.

“I know she’s proud of what goes on. I know she’s proud of what we see and what she sees with all the people that are here to support the people that are going through the cancer journey,” said Johnson.

Duey, like many others touched by cancer, say the festive weekend creates lifelong memories for people and gives peace-of-mind to others.

“Have a great weekend everybody,” cheered Wiese to the crowd.

In 2019, more than 7,000 people went to Applefest raising more than $80,000. The Bismarck Cancer Center hopes to meet that goal again this year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.