13 fallen servicemembers honored at South Prairie homecoming game

SOUTH PRAIRIE, N.D. – The South Prairie School football program did its part at its homecoming game Friday night to honor the servicemembers killed in the terror attack in Afghanistan last month.

The school placed 13 empty chairs near the bleachers, and placed a folded American flag on each chair.

The Aug. 26 attack near the airport in Kabul took the lives of 11 Marines, one Navy corpsman, and one Army soldier, along with 60 Afghan civilians, in the midst of the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

The Royals hosted the Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers Friday night. KMOT will have coverage of the game on the Night Report.

