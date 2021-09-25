Advertisement

13 fallen servicemembers honored at South Prairie homecoming game

South Prairie homecoming game
South Prairie homecoming game(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH PRAIRIE, N.D. – The South Prairie School football program did its part at its homecoming game Friday night to honor the servicemembers killed in the terror attack in Afghanistan last month.

The school placed 13 empty chairs near the bleachers, and placed a folded American flag on each chair.

The Aug. 26 attack near the airport in Kabul took the lives of 11 Marines, one Navy corpsman, and one Army soldier, along with 60 Afghan civilians, in the midst of the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

The Royals hosted the Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers Friday night. KMOT will have coverage of the game on the Night Report.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Antelope Valley Station near Beulah
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
FILE
Multi-vehicle crash on Grant Marsh Bridge in Bismarck
Rocklin Beaudrie
Newburg athlete’s life-changing operation
Food from Freddy's
Burger and custard lovers rejoice! Freddy’s coming to ND

Latest News

6pm Sportscast 09/24/21
6pm Sportscast 09/24/21
Food truck festival
Food truck festival
Sugar beets
Sugar beets
BPD K9
BPD K9