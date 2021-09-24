Sugar beet campaign begins

FAIRVIEW, M.T. - This week marked the beginning of the sugar beet campaign in northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana. While producers have had their share of challenges because of drought conditions, they’re hoping to have a good year.

Farmer Jeff Bieber is passionate about sugar beets.

“I love it,” said Bieber.

In fact, he says that’s the reason he returned home to northwestern North Dakota.

“Growing sugar beets kind of gets in your blood,” said Bieber.

He, like many other farmers, have been impacted by the historic drought. While he is fortunate enough to have an irrigation system, it also had its share of problems this growing season.

“We had some weather events roll through in early June that tipped over a lot of these pivots and hurt the irrigation schedule for a couple of weeks,” said Bieber.

While it took a lot more water than he’s used to, he’s optimistic in a good harvest.

“We track the sugar price as growers and we know it’s been a good, strong year so we’re hoping for a good return on this year’s crop,” said Bieber.

Bieber and other sugar beet farmers will spend the next month taking beets out of the ground and sending loaded trucks to various receiving stations in the area. There, they are piled and sent to the factory in Sidney. Over at the Sugar Valley Receiving station in Fairview, many sugar beets have been stacked up in less than a week.

“We are sitting around 12,000 tons right now. We’re hoping to get up around 20,000 by the end of the day and then we’ll hang tight, let the factory slice them and wait out this weather,” said Somer Reidle, Agriculturist.

Right now, they are in the pre-pile stage, where they only take a set amount every day. People will start to see a lot more sugar beet trucks when they move to the stockpile phase, which could be as early as next week, weather permitting.

The campaign will continue throughout the winter months, usually ending in February.

