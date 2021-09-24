String of farm break-ins leads deputies to arrest Wishek man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burglary isn’t an urban issue; theft can happen on the farm as well.

Law enforcement arrested a Wishek man in connection to a string of farm break-ins in Logan County.

Deputies say 39-year-old Christopher Witkop admitted he and 40-year-old Jordan Walth of Bismarck broke into six farms and one residence between October 2019 and May 2020.

When conducting a search warrant of Witkop’s home, deputies say they identified a number of stolen items including guns, jewelry, and tools.

The owner of one of the farms told law enforcement the men pried open a safe and stole items worth more than $50,000.

Court documents report Witkop is representing himself. His initial appearance is set for Nov. 11.

