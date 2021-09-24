St. Mary’s Central High School holds homecoming Mass in new chapel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - St. Mary’s Central High School held a homecoming Mass in their new Our Lady of The Cross Victory Chapel.

The new space can hold about 750 people and features several hand-carved statues from Italy, elaborate murals inside the dome, on the ceiling and throughout the chapel.

It also features stain glass windows depicting Saints at a pivotal point in their youth.

“I like the colors and the detail. If you go around the more modern looks around Bismarck, this is the only church that you see extensive paintings, statues even the alter itself is beautiful,” said senior Jack Weikum.

“I think that it shows that Saint Mary’s Central High School is faith based and that our catholic faith comes first before anything else,” said senior Elizabeth Bichler.

The chapel also features the Crucifix, a choir loft with a grand piano and a custom organ with more than 500 pipes.

