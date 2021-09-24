Sanford cardiologist says some heart conditions could be reason to postpone vaccination

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Doctors say there are many good reasons to get the COVID-19 vaccine; however, there are a few rare exceptions - one being myocarditis, the inflammation of the heart, caused by an infection or some other trigger.

A Sanford Health cardiologist says if someone has active myocarditis or heart inflammation that stems from another cause, they should postpone getting the vaccine.

“I would still not give a vaccine, any vaccine, in a setting of acute myocarditis, but once that resolves probably the vaccines are safe,” said Dr. Dragos Balf, Sanford Health interventional cardiologist.

Balf says the COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people with heart conditions in general.

Health experts say it protects them from severe COVID-19.

If you have any questions on the vaccine, talk with your doctor.

