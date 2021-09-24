Pizza Ranch latest business coming to Williston Square

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston Square saw its first groundbreaking on Tuesday, and Mayor Howard Klug says that’s only just the beginning for that area.

Joining Slim Chickens is Pizza Ranch, which signed a purchase agreement on Wednesday. Clothing store Genesis will also be building a bigger store in the area. Klug says crews have put a lot of effort into putting in infrastructure and he is looking forward to seeing vertical construction.

“What this hopefully will trigger is more people coming and saying we see what’s happening there, we want to buy some land from the city of Williston and we want to invest in the square,” said Klug.

Near Williston Square, the former Sloulin airport terminal has been transformed into a 9-1-1 dispatch center and will be operational in November. Klug says he is also hearing potential offers for a group to take over the area previously occupied by the Grand Williston Hotel, which closed last year.

“We’re working on that whole corridor. We’ve always said that highway 2 corridor from 26th street on is going to be a commercial development for the city of Williston and its coming. It really is,” said Klug.

The City is also continuing its work on bringing Sanford Health to Williston, presenting an offer Monday for their clinic.

Klug says they and Sanford officials will be holding a public hearing on October 27 for local comment.

