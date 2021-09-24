NOTSTOCK returns to Minot State University campus

MINOT, N.D. – Artists of Minot came together to watch, learn and create at the return of Minot State University’s NOTSTOCK event after being cancelled last year.

For its 14th year the annual event will be celebrating different art mediums with three days of interactive learning.

Students new and returning like Matt Bosch were able to take art into their own hands. They said they are glad to see the event back in the Beaver Dam.

“You get to meet a lot of creative people, who have a strong passion and you get to see them at work, especially with the screen printing and the ceramics, it’s awesome,” said Bosch.

Thursday through Saturday featured artists such as Tama Smith, Max Mahn and others will be demonstrating their art mediums live before letting the public have a turn.

“It’s weird, I’ve never printed in front of people, so it’s kind of cool. It’s nice to show people how it’s made instead of just explaining how it’s done. Because I think a lot of people are visual and actually seeing how the stencils are made and prints are pulled, I think they get a better Idea of what a screen-print actually is,” said Mahn.

Vice President for Academic Affairs Laurie Geller said the event is free and open to the public and they welcome everyone to come out and try something new.

“The returned just seemed appropriate as everybody was starting to head back to schools after the pandemic and kind of normalize the pandemics not gone but this allows us to get everybody back to campus to learn some more about the arts,” said Geller.

Each day will lead up to a main event with one of the featured artists.

NOTSTOCK will be taking place from Thursday through Saturday. Thursday’s featured event will be a special poetry performance from Minneapolis based artist Joe Davis.

That starts Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Minot State Quad.

You can find more about the events scheduled here.

