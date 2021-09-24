Newburg athlete’s life-changing operation

NEWBURG, N.D. – Sports are a major part of 14-year-old Rocklin Beaudrie’s life. However, when the teen went in for his routine sports physical, the doctor found something far from routine.

Basketball is Rocklin Beaudrie’s passion. However, this year he was not cleared to play any sports.

“It’s weird because it usually happens every year and you don’t expect that to happen,” said Rocklin Beaudrie, a middle schooler at Newburg.

Rocklin was diagnosed with a very rare congenital heart condition, affecting the blood flow through heart valves during this year’s sports physical.

“It’s terrifying, honestly. It’s incredibly scary because you can’t control it. You can’t fix it. You supposed to be able to fix it and I couldn’t fix this,” said Keari Beaudrie, Rocklin’s mom.

Rocklin will have open heart surgery Oct. 1 to repair one of his valves.

“I’m a bit nervous because it is open heart surgery and I don’t really know what’s happen, but for the most part I’m just glad I’m going to get over it soon then I can play sports,” said Rocklin.

He is exctied about getting back on the court just in time for his favorite season, basketball.

Rocklin’s dad, Bob, said they were so lucky to find the diagnosis before it lead to serious issues.

“For the doctor to find that out and see that there was an issue. It’s extremely important, that’s why they do them. You know, if there is anything that could be wrong. I give him a lot of credit,” said Bob Beaudrie.

The Westhope- Newburg- Glenburn community has come together to show their support with a GoFundMe page, that has raised more than $4,600 in just three days for medical expenses.

“It feels good because then I know that people are routing for me and I can get back, have a good recovery and come back strong,” said Rocklin.

Humbled by generosity of the community and ready to get back on the court.

To donate to Rocklin’s medical expenses, follow this link.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.