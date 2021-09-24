NDDOH says boosters may be available later next week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health released a statement this morning in response to the CDC’s approval of booster doses for those over 65 and people with medical conditions, saying that booster doses may not be available here in North Dakota until later next week.

They added that healthcare providers will need to train staff and update their protocols.

Plans are also being worked on to provide boosters shots to long-term facility residents in the coming weeks.

At this time, the boosters will only be offered to those who received the Pfizer vaccine and meet the CDC’s health requirements.

The NDDOH noted that just because boosters are being recommended to the vulnerable population after six months doesn’t mean they aren’t effective.

They cited statistics showing hospitalization rates are 10 to 22 times higher in unvaccinated adults, and that vaccinated people are five times less likely to get sick from COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.