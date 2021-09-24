IRS offering tax relief to livestock farmers affected by drought

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The IRS announced Friday that farmers who were forced to sell livestock due to drought may have an additional year to replace them and defer tax on any gains from the forced sales.

To qualify, farmers or ranchers that qualified for the four-year replacement period must have sold livestock solely due to drought conditions.

The one-year extension gives those eligible until the end of their first tax year after the first drought-free year to replace the sold livestock.

North Dakota farmers and ranchers can apply if their region is listed as suffering exceptional, extreme, or severe drought conditions during any week between Sept. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021.

The relief applies to capital gains on sales of livestock held for draft, dairy or breeding purposes.

Sales of other livestock raised for slaughter or held for sporting purposes, or poultry, are not eligible.

You can find out more about the requirements to qualify on the IRS website here.

