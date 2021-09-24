Food truck rodeo stops in Dickinson this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson residents are in for some unique eats this weekend. The first ever food truck rodeo is in town and vendors are serving a variety of foods.

Whatever you’re craving, the Dickinson food truck rodeo has you covered.

“Fries and they look amazing that’s why I keep looking over that direction because that’s where they are,” said Sandy Deichert, Dickinson.

“Rock N Roll Tacos, they do like street tacos and Mexican corn, we got a cheese curd and cotton candy booth,” said Mike Schmitz, 701 Food Trucks.

Along with fried pickles, mac and cheese, and barbeque, the food fest features about a dozen vendors looking to fill your appetite.

“Dickinson, we don’t have a lot of these things, so it’s good to have a variety this weekend,” said Sarah Chapman, Dickinson.

Organizer Mike Schmitz says he started 701 Food Trucks in Fargo, and it was time to bring the idea out west. It’s being done in partnership with the Elks Lodge, and outside their facility.

“Wanted to come out to Dickinson I grew up out here until high school so its been important to try and expand out here,” said Schmitz.

Schmitz provides the power so the vendors can stay open all weekend.

“Yeah, we go home smelling like them most days,” said Darin Goter, Sweet Dreams Mini Donuts.

The owners of Sweet Dreams Mini Donuts say the truck business has become a family affair.

“It was just something that we enjoyed eating when we went to the fairs and stuff like that and thought we’d just try getting into it and see how it would work out,” said Goter.

They hope the experience becomes a new tradition for families in the Queen City. The food truck rodeo continues this weekend, with eating contests, bouncy houses for kids and a DJ.

The event is free admission and goes until 8 pm Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

