DPS Interim Superintendent on covid: ‘Our staff have stepped up’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With most schools returning to face-to-face instruction, school administrators have set policies regarding coronavirus. This includes Dickinson Public Schools.

The interim superintendent says they are really putting students’ health in parents’ hands and are having them determine what’s best for their child.

It is their call to have their student wear a mask or receive a vaccine.

“Currently we do not require masks or vaccinations for either students or staff members at Dickinson Public Schools,” said Marcus Lewton, Dickinson Public Schools interim superintendent.

Marcus Lewton says they have a coronavirus continuity plan that is reviewed regularly and can be subject to change. He says the virus showed him and instructors how to adapt and change teaching practices.

“Our staff have stepped up and provided learning opportunities for those kids, so learning doesn’t stop when they’re at home,” said Lewton.

There is an online learning platform for families who are concerned about students in the classroom. Lewton says about 75 students are doing virtual learning this year.

He says enrollment overall is up.

“I believe on Sept. 1, we were up 119 students over last year,” said Lewton.

He applauds his staff for helping make learning possible for them and the district’s other students this year.

Lewton says fewer students and staff are out sick today than this same time last year.

