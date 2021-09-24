Dakota College at Bottineau offering $100 for students to get COVID-19 vaccine

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Dakota College at Bottineau is now paying students $100 to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The college is paying students for completing the vaccine series.

Students must be enrolled in at least one on campus class in Bottineau, Minot, or Valley City this semester to be eligible.

The first dose must be received by Sept. 24 and the second completed by Oct. 15.

The vaccine incentive is funded by the Federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Program.

Campus Dean Jerry Migler told Your News Leader that getting students vaccinated helps get the college back to normal.

Migler released the following statement to Your News Leader:

“Although classes have only been in session for about a month, it’s already clear that having more students vaccinated does help speed up the process of returning to a more normal college environment. For example, non-vaccinated student athletes still need to undergo regular covid testing, while vaccinated students do not. Non-vaccinated students who are identified as close contacts due to exposure to someone who tests positive should quarantine, while vaccinated generally do not have to do so. When we have students who test positive, they cannot attend classes, so we have to make arrangements to deliver their classes in alternative formats, deliver their meals to them, and set aside extra residence hall rooms for them. So, it is advantageous for all our students if we can reduce the time and resources needed to address COVID related issues and instead focus on our educational mission. We believe that the vaccine incentive is really an investment in getting our campus back to more normal operations.”

