Charges urged for Missouri cops who let dog bite Black man

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that...
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.(Source: Canva, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis-area racial injustice activists are calling for the firing and prosecution of three white police officers after cellphone video showed them allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite a Black man during an arrest.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.

Police have declined comment except for a Facebook posting.

About 20 racial injustice activists, at a news conference outside police headquarters, vowed to pressure Bell and city leaders to act quickly.

