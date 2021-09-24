Bowman PD warns public of possible mountain lion in area

BOWMAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Police in Bowman say they’re on the lookout for a possible mountain lion in the area.

Bowman Police Chief Charles Headley says someone’s family pet was recently attacked in the northwest part of town and had to be put down because of severe injuries.

He cautions people not to walk their dogs or walk alone in that area.

And call 911 if you encounter a large predatory animal in a populated area.

