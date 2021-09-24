Advertisement

Bowman PD warns public of possible mountain lion in area

((Source: AP Images))
By KFYR Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWMAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Police in Bowman say they’re on the lookout for a possible mountain lion in the area.

Bowman Police Chief Charles Headley says someone’s family pet was recently attacked in the northwest part of town and had to be put down because of severe injuries.

He cautions people not to walk their dogs or walk alone in that area.

And call 911 if you encounter a large predatory animal in a populated area.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Antelope Valley Station near Beulah
FILE
Multi-vehicle crash on Grant Marsh Bridge in Bismarck
Food from Freddy's
Burger and custard lovers rejoice! Freddy’s coming to ND
Rocklin Beaudrie
Newburg athlete’s life-changing operation
How does COVID-19 impact the cardiovascular system?

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccine
Sanford cardiologist says some heart conditions could be reason to postpone vaccination
St. Mary’s Central High School holds homecoming Mass in new chapel
String of farm break-ins leads deputies to arrest Wishek man
NDDOH says boosters may be available later next week