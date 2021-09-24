Attempted murder trial in Williams County delayed after juror reports positive COVID-19 test

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The trial for a man accused of attempted murder in Williams County is being delayed after a juror tested positive for COVID-19.

The trial for 34-year-old Cole Peters began Monday. Thursday, a juror informed the court she had tested positive with COVID-19 and Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad gave the attorneys the option of proceeding with fewer jurors.

Prosecutors noted the possibility of appeal if the trial proceeded.

A victim told deputies that Peters assaulted her and cut her with a knife in December 2019. He is charged with attempted murder gross sexual imposition, and felonious restraint.

This is the second time Peters’ trial has been delayed. The first trial was delayed due to procedural issues.

Judge Rustad continued the trial to Oct. 13. The same jurors will be in the jury box.

