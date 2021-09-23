Wentz: Ankle Update

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Colts head coach Frank Reich said if Bismarck’s Carson Wentz can play on Sunday, it will be a bonus.

Wentz sprained both of his ankles last weekend in a loss to the Rams. In his mid-week meeting with the reporters, Carson said his right ankle was way worse than his left on all you have to do is look at the video of the Aaron Donald tackle and you can see that.

Wentz was asked what he’s been up to so far this week.

“A lot of treatment, throwing the kitchen sink at it trying to get it healthy so a lot of that. Still studying tape trying to be mentally locked in but a lot of different type of treatments and doing everything I can to get the swelling down and get it healed as quick as I can,” said Carson Wentz, Colts Quarterback,

Wentz has not been on the practice field so far this week.

Indianapolis is 0-2 and it plays at Tennessee on Sunday afternoon. A final decision on Carson’s situation may not come until game time.

